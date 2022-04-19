HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people are attempting to rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Holyoke.

A public Facebook post was created asking for help to rescue “Loki,” a cat that has been stuck in the tree for at least 5 days in the Tokeneke section of Holyoke. According to the post, the owner has tried to get her cat out of the tree with food, toys, and even a ladder. She says Loki is an indoor cat and has never climbed a tree before.

The weather the past few days included rain, thunderstorms, and heavy winds.

22News is working on the story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.