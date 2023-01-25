A Texas lawmaker has filed a resolution to make the Bible the official state book of Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network announced a new broadcast throughout western Massachusetts.

The network launched on Tuesday and can be found on the station WACE 730 AM with Catholic programs 24/7. They plan to potentially reach more than two million listeners throughout the Springfield area, including Hartford, Connecticut.

“We are very pleased to be able to expand our programming into Springfield and Hartford,” said Jim Wright, President of The Station of the Cross. “We look forward to building upon the great foundation that has already been laid and ensuring that even more listeners in the region are able to benefit from edifying Catholic programs that help them live the Catholic Faith and grow closer to God.”

The Station of the Cross was founded in 1999 and can be heard on their website at thestationofthecross.com, iCatholicRadio mobile app, and on the radio in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania.