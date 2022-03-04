SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The worldwide Catholic Relief Services kicks into high gear this weekend, calling on the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese to help the besieged Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression.

Bishop Byrne of the Springfield Diocese William Byrne told 22News a population of nearly three million needs that help now. In churches throughout the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese this weekend, parishioners will be asked to give whatever they can to support the Catholic Relief Services as they bolster efforts to meet the needs of these hard pressed people.

Bishop Byrne makes no secret of his deepest feelings of outrage for what’s happening to the Ukraine population, “It is heartbreaking to see the violence inflicted upon wonderful people. I am also heartbroken by this ongoing unjust invasion and my prayers and my heart are with them.”

The Bishop expressed confidence that people are willing to give to offer some degree of comfort to those who are experiencing such an upheaval in the lives at the hands of the Russian invaders.

“Ooh the outpouring has been immense. Love from the people, especially those victims of such a national

horror, I know the people of western Massachusetts will be very generous,” said Bishop Byrne.

Families of a like mind from different faiths are also asked to provide financial support for this Ukraine mission of the catholic relief services.