EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization has opened a new distribution center in East Longmeadow to help students in need.

Catie’s Closet provides students with clothing, shoes, school supplies, and toiletries for free. According to the non-profit organization, they currently serve more than 5,000 students across 10 schools in Springfield and Holyoke through its In-School Closet program.

After seeing that 85 percent of students were documented as low-income in the greater Springfield community, the non-profit says they made it a priority to open another distribution center. They currently have 115 closets that serve about 80,000 students in the Merrimack Valley and Boston Communities.

Dan says having decent clothes that they like can make students want to be in school, “If you have a million reasons not to go there and your feet are poking out your shoes and your pants don’t fit, you are definitely not going to go and we found that having this resource there means kids go to school to get these things.”

To continue supporting these students, Catie’s Closet is asking for the community to help fill the closets and donate supplies for the upcoming school year. They will be hosting their Fill the Bus event from August to September to make sure students have all the school supplies they need to do well in school.

If you can donate new or used clothing, shop from their Amazon Wish List, or host a back-to-school drive, visit CatiesCloset.org.