Caution: Increase of school buses on the roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last weekend of summer vacation is here for kids across western Massachusetts.

School starts next week and that means there will be more students walking, and riding bikes and buses to class.

The National Safety Council is now reminding drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Drivers should never stop their car in a crosswalk – that could force kids to walk into traffic to cross the street.

Leave a safe distance around the school bus so kids can cross.

Never pass a school bus when it’s yellow or red lights are flashing and the STOP arm is extended.

“We get a lot of complaints about people going around school buses because they feel it’s safe. You don’t know if the kids are going to come out. You don’t know how long the light has been on. You don’t know if kids are already off the bus. Just stop.” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

Drivers that don’t stop face a $250 citation for a first offense and $1,000 fine and six-month license suspension for a second violation, according to MassDOT.

Latest News: