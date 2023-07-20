SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A current NBA star paid a visit to the Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) as part of their “Hoophall Hangout” series.

Every summer the HOF builds up to Enshrinement weekend by bringing in current or former stars. On Thursday Cleveland Cavaliers forward and Massachusetts native Georges Niang was the guest, spoking in front of a packed crowd at Center Court.

Niang told his story about growing up in Lawrence, Massachusetts and eventually working his way to the NBA, where his dreams came true. He told 22News what it means to come back to the museum he grew up going to.

“It’s actually a super cool feeling,” said Niang. “You know I’ve been coming to the Hall of Fame and being back in Massachusetts surrounded by basketball for a long time now. So for me to go away and kind of achieve my dreams and then come back to here where it all started, it’s kinda surreal but it’s amazing at the same time.”

The next Hoophall Hangouts will be brothers Larry and Pete Nance on July 25th and then Glen Rice, Akil Mitchell, and Cuttino Mobley on July 28th.

Enshrinement weekend will kick off Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an awards gala and the class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on the following day, Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall.

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.