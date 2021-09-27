CDC says it’s okay to trick-or-treat this Halloween

(WWLP) – The trick-or-treat countdown will begin in just a matter of days and Monday night, insight from the CDC on Halloween this year.

Trick-or-treating is getting the green light this year from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said, “If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely,” when asked if the annual event is safe for kids. The endorsement is welcoming news for those looking forward to Halloween after many events were canceled last year because of COVID.

Lindsy Canuel of West Springfield told 22News, “I work with kids all day long and they are just begging to get back to normal. As best as we can make Halloween normal for these guys this year, I think that’s what we should do.”

Finegan Bradway, who is excited for Halloween, told 22News, “I think it’s going to be fun! I think it’s going to be good!”

Aaron Bradway told 22News, “I’ve spent quite a bit on his outfit so I plan on taking him around.”

The CDC is also recommending that parents and kids limit crowds on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in small groups. It’s also important to note that children under 12 have not yet been approved to get the covid-19 vaccine.