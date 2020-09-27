CDC updates guidelines to safely celebrate Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Towns here in western Massachusetts are deciding how to safely conduct Halloween festivities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Springfield has canceled door to door trick-or-treating, and the Deerfield Police Department has canceled their annual hayride.

The City of West Springfield is also working with its health board to come up with safe Halloween celebrating guidelines.

“Health guidance and safety guidance,” Mayor William Reichelt highlighted. “If you choose to participate in Halloween, if you want to hand out candy or if your kids are going to go out and get candy, these would be the precautions you would take to make sure you keep yourself safe.”

If you are planning on taking part in Halloween festivities, the CDC reccomends finding low risk activities.

Try carving or decorating pumpkins with your household or even outside at a safe distance with neighbors or friends

Host a virtual event, like a costume contest

Host a scavenger hunt with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

22News spoke with one local parent who says he will be planning to celebrate safely with his daughters.

“We have pods of friends and family that we will celebrate Halloween,” Marc Patillo of Northampton said. “Halloween is not going to stop no matter what. I do think that if we are smart about it, there are ways to trick-or-treat safely.”

A moderate risk activity would be attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart.

The CDC cautions that a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a protective mask.