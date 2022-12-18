LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) is hosting several events on Sunday to celebrate Chanukah.

The Chanukah miracle took place with one pure jar of olive oil, according to a news release sent to 22News from the LYA. The Chabad Hebrew School is hosting an Olive Oil making demonstration on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. to honor the Chanukah miracle.

There will also be a Menorah Parade where you can get a Chanukah Car Flag at the LYA beginning at 3:00 p.m. The parade will end at 5:00 p.m. at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.