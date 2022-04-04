WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield River Watershed Association’s (WRWA) will be cleaning up along the Westfield River in April.

The organization will celebrate Earth Day with a family friendly event on Saturday, April 24 (rain date for Sunday, April 25). They will be focusing on areas in Westfield, Russell, Huntington, West Springfield and Agawam.

According to the WRWA, the river’s water level is low and has exposed a large amount of trash including tires, bicycles, shopping carts, furniture, plastic items and other litter.

This year’s event is being held in honor of environmental activist Jack Coughlin who was hit by a car in 2021 while picking up litter in Agawam. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Volunteers can meet in Westfield in the public parking lot at the end of Meadow Street near the green bridge or in Agawam at the Pynchon Point parking lot near the South End bridge circle on River Road, beginning at 9am at both sites. WRWA asks volunteers to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. They will provide gloves, masks, and trash bags, and will arrange for pick up of the recovered trash.