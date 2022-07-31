(WWLP) – National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant, a dog park, or even donate to a local shelter.
Have you ever taken your pooch to a restaurant? Share your experience and photos with us at reportit@wwlp.com!
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts:
- Nosh Restaurant and Cafe – 1341 Main Street in Springfield
- Five Eyed Fox – 37 3rd Street in Turners Falls
- Hungry Ghost Bread – 62 State Street in Northampton
- Progression Brewing Company – 9 Pearl Street in Northampton
- The Rendezvous – 78 3rd Street in Turners Falls
- Six Depot Roastery and Cafe – 6 Depot Street in West Stockbridge
- Wildwood Barbeque – 235 Russell Street in Hadley
- Trail House Kitchen & Bar – 896 State Road in North Adams
- BBA Deli Market – 39 Thayer Street in South Deerfield
- The Miller – 280 Main Street in Great Barrington
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts dog-friendly restaurants on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.