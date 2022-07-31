(WWLP) – National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant, a dog park, or even donate to a local shelter.

Have you ever taken your pooch to a restaurant? Share your experience and photos with us at reportit@wwlp.com!

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts dog-friendly restaurants on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.