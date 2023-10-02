SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Tusk, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, performing on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, October 5th for MGM Reward members and open to the general public on Friday, October 6th at ticketmaster.com. The live performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on New Year’s Eve.

Tusk has been performing songs by Fleetwood Mac, a British-American rock band formed in London in 1967, across the country since 2008 as a five-member band.

Additional events in the ARIA Ballroom at MGM Springfield include:

October 14 – A Bronx Tale Starring Chazz Palminteri

October 27 – Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary

December 2 – Australia’s Thunder From Down Under