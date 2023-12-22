CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drunk driving is always a problem on the roadways, but even more so during the holiday season.

22News spoke with law enforcement about the importance of planning ahead and making smart choices when you plan to attend holiday festivities where there’s alcohol involved and need to drive.

Christmas to New Years can be a deadly time of year on the roads. Alcohol-related deaths hit a 15 year high recently and these deaths are all preventable. Police officers say with a little planning, people can still enjoy themselves this holiday season safely.

“If you start feeling buzzed, call for a ride, call for an Uber, have a sober party drive you home,” suggested Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne. “Paramount this time of year is to get home safely so you can enjoy the holidays with your friends and families.”

This year, Chicopee officers are updating their field sobriety training, refreshing themselves on the clues to look for when spotting possible drunk driving on the road, and best practices when conducting field sobriety tests.

Also, police say if you see someone on the road who is driving erratically to give them a call. They will work to find that driver and assess their needs.