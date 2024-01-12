SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield began its celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday with a ceremony in partnership with the Greater Springfield NAACP.

Dr. King’s immortal words were never far from the hearts of the dozens of people who filled the room at City Hall. This event is a sober reminder of what we’ve accomplished so far and the work that still needs to be done.

The Springfield Community brought their voices together to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King. Monday marks the day Dr. Martin Luther King Junior would have been celebrating his 94th birthday. Although Reverend King no longer walks this earth, his words continue to reverberate and find new meaning today.

The President of the Springfield NAACP Bishop Talbert Swan told 22News that we are here

to not only commemorate Dr. King but to challenge and continue his work, “To really keep the message and the legacy of Dr. King alive we have to continue to talk about his life and legacy and his message but most of all the work that he’s left for us.”

The community will also pay their respects to the late Reverend King on Saturday night at Springfield Symphony Hall. Damien Sneed the guest conductor for the classic and jazz concert will feature a variety of African American composers.

“We can’t be victors in the struggle. It also gives voice to those who are marginalized and those who may have difficulties in life. So it allows us to take down all types of cultural barriers, remove any type of differences that we have, and allow us to take the music on a journey of moving forward and healing,” said Damien Sneed, Guest Conductor at Springfield Symphony Orchestra

The flag that was raised Friday at City Hall signifies the deep appreciation this community has for the accomplishments of the legendary civil rights leader.