SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation hosted a celebration for outgoing President and CEO Katie Allan Zobel.

In May, it was announced that Zobel would be transitioning out of her position that she has held for over 17 years.

“It’s moving to be here and see all the partners, the people I have worked with colleagues, friends, people who have worked with me on the staff and volunteers, and people who have committed their own resources and time and energy. It gives me great faith in the future,” said Zobel.

Nearly 200 supporters of the Community Foundation, nonprofit leaders, dignitaries, family members and friends gathered to pay tribute to Zobel’s achievements. Her official last day as President and CEO will be September 30th.