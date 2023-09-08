SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite a wet night here in western Massachusetts, Greek pride was beaming brightly in Springfield Friday night!

Many coming out to take part in the Annual Glendi festival and immerse in Greek culture, traditions, and food! The Greek Cultural Center is filled with vendors, raffles, live music, and dancing. There were even 14 different homemade food and dessert stations to choose from.

“Glendi became something that we’ve enjoyed, it’s a fundraiser for the church, it’s the largest fundraiser of the year,” said Xenophon Beake, General Chair of Glendi Festival. “And I would tell you today that there are over 100 people today to run this show.”

All money raised goes back into funding for the St. George Cathedral. The family fun and entertainment will continue through Sunday night.

