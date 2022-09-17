AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of Turkish culture at School Street Park in Agawam Saturday.

The Turkish food and culture festival was put on by the Peace Valley Foundation. Attendees were able to get a taste of Turkish food, listen to Turkish music, and there was even a workshop on how to create some famous Turkish coffee.

22News spoke with Emre Guduk, of the Peace Valley Foundation, about giving the people of western Massachusetts a glimpse into a rich culture. “We want to spread our love, our culture, and our foods with the people. We want to share it.”

This is the first Turkish Food and Cultural Festival put on by PVF and they hope to make it an annual event.