Cemetery in Agawam reached Wreaths Across America goal

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam reached its goal to from the public to help in providing a wreath at the headstone of every deserving veteran at the cemetery.

It takes about 8,500 wreaths to fill the entire cemetery. The group’s president told 22News they wouldn’t have met their goal without the community’s help, he said this project is personal for him. He launched it after his father was buried in the cemetery in 2015.

“I felt at that time, I wanted to do what I could to ensure that each year that every veteran will have one at their grave and fortunately the pubic responded and helped us achieve that goal.” Paul Barabani

The wreaths will be laid out during a ceremony on December 18th.