Census takers going door-to-door in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting a knock on your door.

According to a news release sent to 22News, U.S. Census Bureau workers will be going door to door in Springfield to help people respond to the form. Springfield has a current self-response rate of 58%, compared to the national self-response rate of 64%.

The census takers will be wearing a government badge with their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. They are required to wear a face-covering and will be following social distancing and safety protocols.

To respond to the 2020 Census visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.