EAST LONGMEADOW (WWLP) – Wednesday marked the grand reopening for the Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow after the restaurant was flooded in January.

It took six weeks to make repairs after a sprinkler system flooded the building. New walls, ceilings, a whole new design. 22News spoke with the owner Bill Collins and he said in that six-week timeframe they were able to get to work, fixing everything back up.

The best part of all of this, despite the restaurant being closed, the owners still paid their employees through those six weeks.

“Best investment we’ve made. You know they’re our best asset. Restaurant equipment is not that valuable but engaging fun, well-trained staff is and so a happy staff equals happy customers.” Bill Collins, Owner of Center Square Grill

Bill said the employees also pitched in during the renovation process picking up paintbrushes. He said reopening as quickly as they did also would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the help they received from the town.