SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit boxing gym has found a new space with the help of a donation and financing.

Dean Fay, a Springfield Police officer, rented space on Belmont Avenue in 2015 for the boxing gym that works to help keep kids off the street. It outgrew the building and moved to Tyler Street in 2019. Now, a grant and financing are helping Central City Boxing and Barbell Club acquire a new, larger location on 355 Berkshire Avenue.

“We just use boxing and power lifting as a tool to teach these kids the values they’re gonna need to be successful. I mean, things like perseverance and cohesion and integrity and to push through and to have that inner drive and just like in life, in boxing when faced with adversity, what are you gonna do. You’re either gonna fight through it or are you gonna run from it,” said Fay.

Central City Boxing and Barbell Club’s new facility (Photo courtesy: Paul Robbins Associates, Inc.)

Central City Boxing and Barbell Club current facility (Photo courtesy: Paul Robbins Associates, Inc.)

A local businessman, Drew Davis of Longmeadow, who is also director of The Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation learned about Central City Boxing a few years ago when he was reading a news article about how they were going to have to close down because they needed a new space. He told 22News, he went to meet with Fay immediately, to offer his help to keep the program running.

The new space on Berkshire Avenue will help the program continue to grow. Additional financing will be provided by Florence Bank and the program is expected to move to the new facility by the fall.