SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 59 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22nd, 1963.

Each year since then, the people who remember the late president gather at the Eternal Flame in Forest Park to honor his memory. Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno led the list of dignitaries who praised John F. Kennedy’s commitment to public service and who influenced their entrance into public life.

Although many years have passed since the country lost its beloved president, the annual ceremony in the midst of the Forest Park eternal flame is a moment of reverence and respect.