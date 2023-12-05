LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In Longmeadow, women of the community gathered for a pre-Hanukah get-together.

Women demonstrated their culinary skills Monday night at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy. The Chabad Women’s Circle hosted its first Latke, a potato pancake fry-off. Two dozen women went head to head for Hanukah related prizes.

It is an event that empowers women and the contributions they make to Hanukah. Organizers tell 22News that it’s a fun way to bring in the holiday.

“It gets everybody excited about what Hanukah brings and ladies will be able to take home the Latke’s they make and share that with their families and hopefully inspire people to continue to do it as a group and bring everybody together as the holiday progresses,” said Rochel Leah Kosofsky, Chabad Women’s Circle Coordinator.

Those in attendance also joined together for a unity prayer for Israel Monday night.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.