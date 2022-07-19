CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Any patchy fog will lift to a mostly sunny morning. There will be a light breeze from the west. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening but most will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be noticeable, but not oppressive.

There’s a good chance we get a heat wave this week! A heat wave is usually defined as a period of three or more consecutive days above 90 degrees.

