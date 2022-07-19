CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Any patchy fog will lift to a mostly sunny morning. There will be a light breeze from the west. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening but most will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be noticeable, but not oppressive.

There’s a good chance we get a heat wave this week! A heat wave is usually defined as a period of three or more consecutive days above 90 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

COUNTY CAST: Weather forecast in western Massachusetts

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon NewscastNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocusNoon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.