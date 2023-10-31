CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Daylight saving time ends this weekend, a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

The National Fire Protection Agency recommends you change your smoke alarm batteries at least once a year near the end of daylight savings.

Most smoke alarms take a nine volt battery with a few exceptions. Frank Seidel from Rocky’s Ace Hardware has another alternative to the regular nine volt battery option, “We also do carry a 10-year warranty battery so you don’t have to change it as often. It would be easier so you don’t have to worry about it.”

The ten-year warranty battery does require the replacement of the whole unit every ten years.

No matter what smoke alarm you have, you should always check if it’s in working order every year.