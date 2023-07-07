SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning next year, umpires will no longer be able to forfeit a game based on spectators’ behavior, and one-way communication devices between the catcher and a coach will be allowed in high school baseball.

The changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) baseball Rules Committee in June.

The new communication rule will allow coaches to communicate with the catcher through a one-way communication device. However, the rule also restricts coaches to only using the device while in the dugout. Coaches will also be prohibited to communicate with any other player on defense and any player while batting.

“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee. “The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense; increase the pace of play; and will responsibly manage technology so there is no advantaged gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries. Creating a level playing field is paramount to education-based athletics.”

Also changing in 2024, umpires will no longer be able to forfeit a game due to spectators’ behavior. Umpires will only be able to forfeit a game by infractions from players, coaches or bench personnel. Poor behavior by spectators will be handled by game administration.

“This change is a complementary rule to support schools’ game management role in addressing unacceptable behavior and will allow the umpire to focus on the action and players on the field,” Hopkins said.

Another rule added allows pitchers to wear wristbands with defensive shifts, pitching choices or game directions. The wristband must be non-electric, a solid color and worn on the pitcher’s non-pitching arm. The colors of the band must not be white, gray or any distracting colors.

According to a survey by the NFHS, baseball is the fourth-most popular sport for high school boys. More than 481,000 boys and 1,100 girls play baseball at a high school level.