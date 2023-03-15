SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chase Bank opened Wednesday in a prominent Main Street building in downtown Springfield.

The lower floor of the building on 1391 Main Street is located right near the intersection by Tower Square and is now home to the first Chase Bank in western Massachusetts.

Springfield is the city of firsts, so it’s fitting the first Chase Bank in western Massachusetts opened up downtown Wednesday. Opening day was a well-attended event with lots of business and community leaders and after a ribbon cutting, people were able to start banking services.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said this new bank points to a trend of economic development downtown, “JP Morgan Chase on this corner, they never thought it would happen in downtown Springfield. Big Y in our downtown neighborhood, so my administration is going to continue to hammer away at economic development.”

Sarno added that these additional businesses will not only bring more jobs to the area but foot traffic that will support existing mom-and-pop businesses that have called downtown home for years.

Representatives from Chase said Springfield was identified as a target city for the bank when they started planning this location five years ago.

A Big Y Express coming to Tower Square and on the same Main Street block, The Artist Cafe recently opened up as did the newly renovated Mariott, and then you have the Worthington Street development.