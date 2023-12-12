CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Local fire departments are reminding residents to check smoke detectors in your home, and make sure they’re working and certified.

The Chester Fire Department was inspecting a residents smoke alarm recently, when it failed inspection because it lacked certification.

Fire officials say that homeowners who buy smoke and carbon monoxide alarms online, should make sure their detectors have a sticker on the back that indicates it meets requirements. According to The National Fire Protection Association, choose a smoke alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.