SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may want to think twice before sending out a check through the mail as instances of fraud increase throughout the country.

Postal authorities and banks have reported a stark increase in check fraud cases over the past few years, largely stemming from the pandemic when government relief checks were being mailed out. Since then, the issue has only grown.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported roughly 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the prior year’s total. Meanwhile, banks reported roughly 680,000 cases of check fraud last year. These instances of fraud involve the stealing of envelopes from postal boxes and use of technology to melt ink and write in fake names.

22News spoke with Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh who says if possible, it’s best to avoid mailing checks altogether, “If you do want to put it in the mail, I know a lot of the older generations swear by checks, they don’t trust online because of how much information gets stolen online. Hand it either to your utility company, if you’re mailing a check to them, a family member, or go to the actual post office. That is safer than putting it in the stand-alone boxes if you’re mailing it.”

Though check usage has been on a downward trend in recent years, the size of checks is going up, with last year’s average of $2,652.

If you do fall victim to check fraud, Walsh says to contact your local police department and also notify your post office so they track areas where this criminal activity may be taking place.