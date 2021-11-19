Check presented to Chicopee for the Center Cleanup project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A check presentation was held at Chicopee City Hall to help keep the city cleaner.

Mayor Vieau was presented a $60,000 check from Senator Adam Gomez for the the Center Cleanup project. In a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office, the state funds were due to Senator Gomez and the Chicopee state delegation efforts.

The money will be used to help keep the city clean with a mini trash compacter that will collect garbage from the bike path, the center and parks.