Check your furnace filters before you turn on the heat

(WWLP) – It’s now November, the weather has gotten colder, and chances are you’ve probably had to turn on your heat.

There are some things you should do before you turn up your furnace.

Tim Noonan, the Director of Sales at Noonan Energy told 22News, “If it’s a forced hot air system you want to change the filter, some people can do that themselves, some people have us do it; you change the oil filter that brings the oil from the tank into the boiler or the furnace and that’s something usually our people do because that’s kind of a messy job.”

Getting your heating system tuned up will make it safer and it will operate more efficiently, which can help save you money on your energy bill. Also, a good working heating system can also improve indoor air quality.