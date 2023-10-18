SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums are inviting everyone to raise a glass and celebrate at “Cheers! An Evening of Art & Wine,” a remarkable wine-tasting fundraiser.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 2nd, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, located at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

Courtesy of Springfield Museums

This event, which stands as the sole fundraiser for the Museums, is open to the public, welcoming wine enthusiasts and art aficionados alike. The blend of delectable food, fine wines, camaraderie, and the awe-inspiring setting of the Museums promises an unforgettable start to the holiday season.

President of the Museums, Kay Simpson, expressed her excitement for what promises to be a unique and captivating wine-tasting experience. “This is a wine-tasting extravaganza like no other! Witty and knowledgeable wine expert Anthony Giglio will take you on a captivating tour around the world in art and wine, while you enjoy delectable edibles amidst our breathtaking art collections. Join us for an unforgettable night at the Museums!”

Courtesy of Springfield Museums

Guided by the charismatic sommelier, Anthony Giglio, guests will have the pleasure of sipping carefully curated French and Italian wines, each thoughtfully chosen to complement the art displayed in the gallery. The culinary delights will be provided by Inspired Catering, adding another layer of taste and delight to the event. Attendees can also participate in the “Wheelbarrow of Wine” raffle generously filled with bottles donated by the Museums’ Board of Trustees.

In addition to the wine and food experience, the evening will feature live and silent auctions, exclusive to those attending in person. These auctions will offer unique art- and wine-inspired items and experiences, including concierge-managed trips to renowned destinations like Pebble Beach Golf Course and various wine country locations. Tickets to prominent museums and breathtaking handmade goblets by Josh Simpson Glass are among the many enticing offerings.

Courtesy of Springfield Museums

The “Cheers!” event promises an enchanting blend of art, wine, and community, all in the heart of the Springfield Museums. It stands as a perfect opportunity to support the Museums while enjoying an elegant and joyful evening.