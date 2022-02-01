Chicopee $1M lottery winner plans to buy a car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Thomas Boileau of Chicopee has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game on January 20. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Thomas plans to use some of his winnings to buy a car.

He bought his ticket at Stop & Chill located on 400 East Main Street in Chicopee. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. Thomas’ ticket is the third $1 million prize winner out of 12, there are four chances to win $4 million.