Chicopee $1M lottery winner plans to share with family

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stanley Godere of Chicopee has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on January 14. Stanley plans to invest some of his winnings and share with family.

He bought his ticket Stop & Shop located at 1282 Springfield Street in Agawam. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Diamond Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.