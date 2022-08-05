CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director for the organization.

Melissa Breor is replacing former director Julie Copoulos. A Chicopee native, Breor has extensive experience the arts and culture, food and beverage, and travel and tourism industries. She has worked at several organizations and businesses in the Pioneer Valley including the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, UMass Fine Arts Center, and Gateway City Arts.

She also co-founded and ran Western Mass Beer Week in 2016 and 2017 as a celebration of the economic impact of the local craft beer industry.

Breor took over as Executive Director on August 1, 2022.