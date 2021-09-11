Chicopee church holds Mass of Remembrance

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The 20th anniversary of 9/11, marked through songs, speeches, and prayers Saturday evening at Saint Rose de Lima Church in Chicopee.

The church holding a Mass of Remembrance, paying tribute to the many victims and heroes who died in the wake of the national tragedy.

Names read of, at least 21 with ties to home. But the list of all the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, far too long. It has been a pain carried by Americans for 20 years. The day that will never be forgotten, but in the tradition of Christian faith, the pastor at Saint Rose de Lima, hopes we can someday forgive.

“Forgiving does not mean absolving them of responsibility. To forgive another is to confirm they have done wrong and are in need of forgiveness,” Rev. William Touringy said.

The Mass in memory of the 9-11 victims, a tradition among nine churches from Ludlow to Springfield.

“We can pray, teach, engage in dialogue and urge our leaders to work together for peace. We need to avoid all forms of arrogance, deceit, and intolerance, These are obstacles to entering the kingdom,” Rev. Touringy said.