CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street.

The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street.

The gates at Szot Park for the fireworks event open after the parade. Music by Skyway will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show by Central Maine Pyrotechics is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Several cities and towns will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, 22News has compiled a list of local displays. All events are tentative based on weather. It’s best to check with your town or local police department to see if events will still be held if it rains.

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

Westfield – South Middle School Field

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Sunday, July 3

Monday, July 4

Saturday, July 9

Otis – Tolland State Forest Beach

Sunday, July 10

To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.