CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street.
The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street.
The gates at Szot Park for the fireworks event open after the parade. Music by Skyway will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show by Central Maine Pyrotechics is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
Several cities and towns will be celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, 22News has compiled a list of local displays. All events are tentative based on weather. It’s best to check with your town or local police department to see if events will still be held if it rains.
Friday, June 24
- Holyoke – HCC: 9:15 p.m.
- Whately – Celebrate 250 years: 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
- Chicopee – Szot Park: 930 p.m.
- Easthampton – Thunder in the Valley festival 95 Park Hill Rd at 9:30 p.m.
- Florence – Look Park: 9:15/9:30 p.m.
- Monson – Quarry Hill School: 9:15 p.m.
- Ware: Grenville Park: 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
- Westfield – South Middle School Field
Friday, July 1
- Amherst – Behind UMass at McGuirk Field: 9 p.m.
- Dalton – Carnival at American Legion: 9:30p.m.
- Greenfield – located at Beacon Field: 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
- Agawam – Six Flags New England: 9:15 p.m.
- Dalton – Carnival at American Legion: 9:30p.m.
- South Hadley – Michael E. Smith Middle School: 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
- Agawam – Six Flags New England: 9:15 p.m.
- East Longmeadow – located at the High School: 9:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
- Agawam – Six Flags New England: 9:15 p.m.
- North Adams – Joe Wolfe Field: 9:30 p.m.
- Springfield – Star Spangled Springfield at Riverfront Park: 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
- Otis – Tolland State Forest Beach
Sunday, July 10
- Enfield – Taste of Enfield: 9:45 p.m.
To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.