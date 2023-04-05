CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Chicopee High School was awarded a $20,000 scholarship.

According to a Facebook post from Chicopee High School, Wilfred Nazario was presented with the award Tuesday. As part of the scholarship application, Wilfred is a KFC restaurant employee, has a minimum 3.5 GPA, and will be attending Elms College for nursing.

Congratulations to Wilfred!! KFC has awarded Wilfred with a $20,000 scholarship. There were only 11 winners nationwide. Thank you KFC for supporting our hard-working students. Once again, a big congratulations to Wilfred!

The KFC Foundation program awards 11 $20,000 scholarships nationwide. The scholarship fund was created in memory of KFC Director of Training Execution, Janet Kuhn who passed away in 2016.