CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Chicopee High School was awarded a $20,000 scholarship.
According to a Facebook post from Chicopee High School, Wilfred Nazario was presented with the award Tuesday. As part of the scholarship application, Wilfred is a KFC restaurant employee, has a minimum 3.5 GPA, and will be attending Elms College for nursing.
The KFC Foundation program awards 11 $20,000 scholarships nationwide. The scholarship fund was created in memory of KFC Director of Training Execution, Janet Kuhn who passed away in 2016.