CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A scavenger hunt for Easter eggs is being held at Szot Park Saturday morning.

The event has been changed from walking to a drive-through due to rainy weather. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. for the first 200 people who registered ahead of time on the Chicopee Parks & Recreation website. Easter bags will be handed out that include candy, crafts, toys, and more.

Children up to age ten are eligible and cost $5.00 for residents, $7.00 for non-residents.