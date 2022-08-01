CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 21-year-old man from Chicopee dies after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police at around 7:25 p.m., Anthony Maynard of Chicopee was driving a 2017 Yamaha FZ 1000 when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a right-bearing curve while getting onto I-391 South on the Exit 3 on-ramp.

The bike then collapsed as it slid off the ramp and went into an embankment. Bystanders provided Maynard with medical attention until firefighters and EMS arrived. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for serious injuries but died later in the evening.

No other cars were involved and State Police are still investigating the crash.