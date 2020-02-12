1  of  4
Breaking News
Hoosac Tunnel out of service for structural evaluation Sheffield murder-suicide documents released by Berkshire DA, case closed Mount Holyoke professor arraigned on assault to murder, other charges Former Governor Patrick suspends campaign

Chicopee man, wearing bulletproof vest, arrested after police found drugs, illegal firearm during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Police seized a powdery substance believed to be heroin and an illegal firearm after pulling a car over for failing to use a turn signal in Holyoke Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, when police stopped the car in the area of Sycamore Street and Hampshire Street before 5:00 p.m. they noticed the passenger, 27-year-old Pedro Torres, not wearing a seatbelt moving around in his seat suspiciously. The trooper removed Torres and the driver from the car and searched the car.

According to State Police, as a result of the search, troopers located 120 wax baggies containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl and a firearm containing 15 rounds of ammunition in the magazine in the glove box.

State Police arrested Torres and found that he was wearing a dark blue bulletproof vest with two armor plates under his winter jacket. Torres does not have a Massachusetts license to carry a firearm. He was taken to the Northampton Barracks and bail was set at $100,000.

Torres was arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court and is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a class A drug, second offense
  • Possession of a class B drug, second offense
  • Possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Firearm violation by a person with two prior violent/drug crimes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories