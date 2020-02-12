Chicopee man, wearing bulletproof vest, arrested after police found drugs, illegal firearm during traffic stop

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Police seized a powdery substance believed to be heroin and an illegal firearm after pulling a car over for failing to use a turn signal in Holyoke Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, when police stopped the car in the area of Sycamore Street and Hampshire Street before 5:00 p.m. they noticed the passenger, 27-year-old Pedro Torres, not wearing a seatbelt moving around in his seat suspiciously. The trooper removed Torres and the driver from the car and searched the car.

According to State Police, as a result of the search, troopers located 120 wax baggies containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl and a firearm containing 15 rounds of ammunition in the magazine in the glove box.

State Police arrested Torres and found that he was wearing a dark blue bulletproof vest with two armor plates under his winter jacket. Torres does not have a Massachusetts license to carry a firearm. He was taken to the Northampton Barracks and bail was set at $100,000.

Torres was arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court and is charged with the following: