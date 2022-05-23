CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –  Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has been reported missing.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 25-year-old Kareem Diabate is described as 6’5″ tall and 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a cross tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen on Thursday on Chicopee Street walking towards Holyoke and also frequents West Springfield.

  • Kareem Diabate (Chicopee Police Department)
  • Kareem Diabate (Chicopee Police Department)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Chicopee Police Department 413-594-1700 or the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau 413-594-1740.