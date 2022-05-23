CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has been reported missing.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 25-year-old Kareem Diabate is described as 6’5″ tall and 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a cross tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen on Thursday on Chicopee Street walking towards Holyoke and also frequents West Springfield.

Kareem Diabate (Chicopee Police Department)

Kareem Diabate (Chicopee Police Department)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Chicopee Police Department 413-594-1700 or the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau 413-594-1740.