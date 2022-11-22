CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in scheme text messages that are trying to obtain information and money from residents.

Several people have reported to the department about receiving a text message from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The messages claim they are from the USPS and that a package was not able to be delivered to their home because of an address issue. They then ask victims to call a number where they can update their address and make a payment.

Chicopee Police say this text message is not legitimate and are warning residents to not respond to the text message. USPS will never send you a text message asking to update your address or to receive a payment.