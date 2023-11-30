CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning parents about a privacy update that could let their kids share private information.

With the recent iOS 17 update, NameDrop is now defaulted to ‘ON’ if you have an iPhone. It lets you share contact information just by bringing your phones very close together, unlocking them both, and then accepting the swap.

It aims to make it easier to connect, but it could also lead to kids sharing sensitive information. That’s because kids can accept contact info. requests without knowing who they were sent from.

“This could open the door to someone having their contact information, you knowing their name, getting to know them and addressing them by their name, and then the child would assume they would already know who this person is or that they’re a friendly person, which they may actually not be,” said Chicopee Police Spokesperson, Travis Odiorne.

The police are encouraging parents with kids who have iPhones to change the settings. To turn it off, go into your Settings, click General, then AirDrop, select Bringing Devices Together, and then select ‘OFF’.

