CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools (CPS) is holding a hiring event in an effort to fill multiple positions across the district.

CPS is looking for teachers, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, substitute paraprofessionals, clerks, school nurses, cafeteria help, bus monitors, crossing guards, and maintenance positions for carpenter, plumber, and HVAC.

The event will be held Thursday, February 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, 617 Montgomery Street, Chicopee.