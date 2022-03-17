CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Irish eyes were smiling in Chicopee Thursday morning as the Irish flag was raised outside City Hall.

Mayor John Vieau was joined by members of the City Council, the Chicopee Colleen, and her court. They will represent the city in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade this weekend.

22News spoke to Chicopee’s representative at the parade, he said the years-long wait is all worth it. “There’s a lot of excitement, it’s long overdue. Don’t forget, when you have a parade, you see people at the parade you haven’t seen all year think how that’s gonna be. This is something we’re all looking forward to.” Jim Kelly, President & CEO at Polish National Credit Union

Irish immigrants and Irish-Americans have a long history in the City of Chicopee dating back to the Industrial Revolution in the 19th Century.