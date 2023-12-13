CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewers had more than five weeks for their chance to enter to win a prize package which included gift certificates to local businesses.
The Home for the Holidays sweepstakes closed on Tuesday and the winner was randomly selected from all eligible entries, Elizabeth (Liz) Crowley of Chicopee. She won the following:
- $50 Yankee Candle Village Gift Certificate
- $50 Pieroway’s Gift Certificate
- $50 American Express Gift Certificate, Provided by New Valley Bank & Trust
- 1 Year 4 Person Membership to the Connecticut Science Center
Congratulations Liz! Stay tuned for the national $15,000 sweepstakes winner.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.