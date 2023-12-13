CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewers had more than five weeks for their chance to enter to win a prize package which included gift certificates to local businesses.

The Home for the Holidays sweepstakes closed on Tuesday and the winner was randomly selected from all eligible entries, Elizabeth (Liz) Crowley of Chicopee. She won the following:

Congratulations Liz! Stay tuned for the national $15,000 sweepstakes winner.