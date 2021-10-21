Chicopee to celebrate Valley Bike terminal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will celebrate a new way to get around the city with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new City Hall Valley Bike Station Thursday.

City officials including Mayor John Vieau will gather at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. for the ceremony. The station is the latest in a massive network that stretches up and down the Pioneer Valley including Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, West Springfield, Springfield, and the first in the City of Chicopee.

Registration for memberships are available at ValleyBike.org. A day pass is $6 for 24 hours and the bike must be docked every 30 minutes. If the bike is not returned after 24 consecutive hours, the bike will be considered stolen and a fee of $2,000 will be applied. Additional passes include monthly, pay per ride, and student memberships.

Valley Bike’s mission is to promote short bike trips within communities to help connect people to work, shopping and school.