Massachusetts DPH: 5,752 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths
White House Coronavirus Task force plans Monday briefing
Chicopee Walmart to enforce 200 person limit inside store

walmart chicopee_301490

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Walmart in Chicopee will be enforcing a 200 person limit inside their store and closing all non essential areas starting Tuesday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, clothing, toy, electronic, sporting good, and seasonal departments will all be off limits to shoppers.

If the 200 person capacity is met within the store, shoppers will have to wait in line outside the store.

The Chicopee Police Department is asking residents to be patient and courteous during this time and to continue practicing social distancing.

Chicopee Police compliance officers along with the board of health are visiting other businesses marked as essential to ensure the same measures are being taken.

