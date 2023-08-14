CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s National Night Out finally happening Monday night with a large turn out, after being postponed twice due to weather.

Chicopee residents gathered for National Night Out at Sarah Jane Park Monday evening. The event was an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer and improve quality of life.

Chicopee Police Captains Holly Cote and Katie Collins-Kalbaugh say they want the community to see the person behind the badge, “We are Chicopee and we really want people to know us on a personal level,” said Cote.

Captain Collins-Kalbaugh adding, “I really love establishing relationships with my community before the emergency. We say hi and we are here to help you if you ever need us.”

The first National Night Out was held in 1984. This year, the National Night Out organization expects 38 million people in 17,000 communities to be involved across the county.